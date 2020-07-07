Overview of Dr. Russell Fumuso, MD

Dr. Russell Fumuso, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Fumuso works at OCLI Vision in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Westbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.