Dr. Russell Gerry, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Russell Gerry, MD

Dr. Russell Gerry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gerry works at Center For Integrated Health Care, Wilmington NC in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gerry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Integrated Health Care, PC
    4000 Shipyard Blvd Ste 100, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 796-9969
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Russell Gerry, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1811992340
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    • Cornell University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Gerry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerry works at Center For Integrated Health Care, Wilmington NC in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Gerry’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

