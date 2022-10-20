Overview of Dr. Russell Gerry, MD

Dr. Russell Gerry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gerry works at Center For Integrated Health Care, Wilmington NC in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.