Dr. Russell Gerry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Russell Gerry, MD
Dr. Russell Gerry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gerry works at
Dr. Gerry's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Integrated Health Care, PC4000 Shipyard Blvd Ste 100, Wilmington, NC 28403 (910) 796-9969Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerry?
Dr. Gerry is absolutely amazing, he is so kind and caring! Dr. Gerry truly cares about if patients and their well-being.
About Dr. Russell Gerry, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811992340
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerry works at
Dr. Gerry speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.