Dr. Russell Gibson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Gibson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Russell Gibson, MD
Dr. Russell Gibson, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
Dr. Gibson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gibson's Office Locations
-
1
Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology107 Glidepath Way, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 449-5771Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gibson?
I honestly feel like dr Gibson really cares about his patients. He has worked with me and spent time with me to decide the best treatment for me at every visit. He and his staff has gone way beyond his call of duty to help me in every way possible. I strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Russell Gibson, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1568513075
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibson works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.