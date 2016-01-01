Overview

Dr. Russell Greenfield, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Greenfield works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Integrative Medicine) in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.