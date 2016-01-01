Dr. Russell Greenfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Greenfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Greenfield, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Greenfield works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Integrative Medicine)125 Queens Rd Ste 500, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 369-3480
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenfield?
About Dr. Russell Greenfield, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1669482386
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenfield accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenfield works at
Dr. Greenfield has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.