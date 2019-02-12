Dr. Russell Grimes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Grimes, DPM
Dr. Russell Grimes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.
Phillip A Lipira Dpm PC1005 W Saint Maartens Dr Ste A, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (816) 364-2338
Hospital Affiliations
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great doctor
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1588635361
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Grimes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grimes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grimes has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grimes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimes.
