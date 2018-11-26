Dr. Russell Hamilton Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Hamilton Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton Jr's Office Locations
- 1 9 Fletcher St, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 256-8900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was totally pleased with my experience at Dr. Hamilton’s office. I was sorry I hadn’t been to him sooner!
About Dr. Russell Hamilton Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1316915572
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
