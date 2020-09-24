Overview of Dr. Russell Harada, MD

Dr. Russell Harada, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. Harada works at Mark A Morisaki, MD in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Embolectomy, Thrombectomy and or Vessel Exploration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.