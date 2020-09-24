Dr. Russell Harada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Harada, MD
Dr. Russell Harada, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.
Mark A Morisaki, MD98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 620, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 486-7775
Pacific Vascular Institute99-115 Aiea Heights Dr Ste 276, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 486-7775
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Awesome doc! Straight forward but very focus in the care for his patients! Had multiple surgery with Dr. Harada due to myself having clotting problems but Doc took care of it!
- Vascular Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Tufts University
Dr. Harada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harada has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Embolectomy, Thrombectomy and or Vessel Exploration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.