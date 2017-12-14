Dr. Russell Harland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Harland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Harland, MD is a Pulmonologist in Smyrna, TN.
Dr. Harland works at
Locations
Smyrna Pulmonary and Sleep Associates13181 Old Nashville Hwy Ste 150, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 789-1883
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best pulmonologist! He gave me my life back. Thank You.
About Dr. Russell Harland, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1962475491
Education & Certifications
- McWah
- Med Coll Wisc Affil Hosp|Med College Wisc Affil Hospital
- Critical Care Medicine
