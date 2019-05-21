See All Ophthalmologists in Temple, TX
Dr. Russell Hayhurst, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Russell Hayhurst, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Russell Hayhurst, MD

Dr. Russell Hayhurst, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Hayhurst works at The Glaucoma Institute of Austin in Temple, TX with other offices in Dripping Springs, TX, Marble Falls, TX, Round Rock, TX, San Marcos, TX, Kyle, TX and Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Hayhurst's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Glaucoma Institute of Austin
    1905 SW H K Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 738-8467
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Glaucoma Institute of Austin
    1433 W Highway 290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 738-8467
  3. 3
    Glaucoma Institute of Austin
    2006 N US HIGHWAY 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 738-8467
  4. 4
    Glaucoma Institute of Austin
    511 Oakwood Blvd Ste 203, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 738-8467
  5. 5
    Glaucoma Institute of Austin
    1300 Wonder World Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 738-8467
  6. 6
    Glaucoma Institute of Austin
    1180 Seton Pkwy Ste 200, Kyle, TX 78640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 738-8467
  7. 7
    The Glaucoma Institute of Austin
    901 W 38th St Ste 303, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 452-8467

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
  • Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Visual Field Defects
Hypotony of Eye
Dry Eyes
Visual Field Defects
Hypotony of Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 3, Primary Congenital, A Chevron Icon
Glaucoma, Normal Tension, Susceptibility to Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hayhurst?

    May 21, 2019
    He treated me on an emergency basis new years day, 2004. I have been going to him ever since. He saved my eyesight.
    — May 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Russell Hayhurst, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Russell Hayhurst, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hayhurst to family and friends

    Dr. Hayhurst's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hayhurst

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Russell Hayhurst, MD.

    About Dr. Russell Hayhurst, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609861897
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Texas at Health Science Center at Houston
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Pomona College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Hayhurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayhurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hayhurst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hayhurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayhurst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayhurst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayhurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayhurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Russell Hayhurst, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.