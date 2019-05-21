Overview of Dr. Russell Hayhurst, MD

Dr. Russell Hayhurst, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Hayhurst works at The Glaucoma Institute of Austin in Temple, TX with other offices in Dripping Springs, TX, Marble Falls, TX, Round Rock, TX, San Marcos, TX, Kyle, TX and Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.