Dr. Russell Heigh, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Russell Heigh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Heigh works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - GI
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 870-7240
  2. 2
    Scottsdale - GI
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 870-7240

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Liver Function Test
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Liver Function Test

Treatment frequency



Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Oct 02, 2020
I saw Dr. Heigh at Mayo Clinic this last week. He spent a good deal of time with me, and explained my conditions well. He provided recommendations and medications for my condition when other Drs. Didn’t. He is excellent; I highly recommend him for anyone with GI problems.
Bill Nelson — Oct 02, 2020
About Dr. Russell Heigh, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1558344267
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Residency
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Internship
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Russell Heigh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heigh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Heigh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Heigh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Heigh has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heigh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Heigh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heigh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heigh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heigh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
