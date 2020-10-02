Dr. Russell Heigh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heigh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Heigh, MD
Dr. Russell Heigh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Phoenix - GI5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 870-7240
Scottsdale - GI13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 870-7240
I saw Dr. Heigh at Mayo Clinic this last week. He spent a good deal of time with me, and explained my conditions well. He provided recommendations and medications for my condition when other Drs. Didn’t. He is excellent; I highly recommend him for anyone with GI problems.
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1558344267
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
