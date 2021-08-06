Overview

Dr. Russell Hisscock, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Hisscock works at Eisenhower Health Center in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.