Dr. Russell Homewood, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Homewood, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Heart Hospital.
Dr. Homewood works at
Locations
Homewood Family Medicine4540 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 558-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor prompt , doesn’t keep people waiting ,Ask you questions, gets to know you, very professionalGreat sense of humor
About Dr. Russell Homewood, DO
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851573109
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Baptist Hospital
- Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Homewood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Homewood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Homewood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Homewood works at
Dr. Homewood speaks Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Homewood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Homewood.
