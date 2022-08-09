See All Psychiatrists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Bruce Hubbard, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (20)
Map Pin Small San Diego, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bruce Hubbard, MD

Dr. Bruce Hubbard, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

Dr. Hubbard works at Russell Hubbard Incorporated in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hubbard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Russell Bruce Hubbard MD Inc.
    1565 Hotel Cir S Ste 310, San Diego, CA 92108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 295-8005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacology Management Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 09, 2022
    For the past 25years Dr Hubbard has taken care of me and I could not be more grateful. He is kind, patient and attentive to all my needs. I could not be more grateful for all he has done for me!
    Silvia — Aug 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Hubbard, MD
    About Dr. Bruce Hubbard, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1992879472
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ca San Diego Med Center
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Hubbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hubbard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hubbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hubbard works at Russell Hubbard Incorporated in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hubbard’s profile.

    Dr. Hubbard has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hubbard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hubbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.