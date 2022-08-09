Dr. Bruce Hubbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Hubbard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bruce Hubbard, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
Russell Bruce Hubbard MD Inc.1565 Hotel Cir S Ste 310, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 295-8005
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
For the past 25years Dr Hubbard has taken care of me and I could not be more grateful. He is kind, patient and attentive to all my needs. I could not be more grateful for all he has done for me!
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1992879472
- University Ca San Diego Med Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Dr. Hubbard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hubbard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hubbard has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hubbard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbard.
