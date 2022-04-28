Overview of Dr. Russell Johnson, MD

Dr. Russell Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.



Dr. Johnson works at UCLA Health Medicine-Pediatrics Comprehensive Care in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.