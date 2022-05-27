Overview of Dr. Russell Kelly, MD

Dr. Russell Kelly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly works at Russell S Kelly MD LLC in Ewa Beach, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.