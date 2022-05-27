See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Ewa Beach, HI
Dr. Russell Kelly, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Russell Kelly, MD

Dr. Russell Kelly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Kelly works at Russell S Kelly MD LLC in Ewa Beach, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kelly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Russell S Kelly MD LLC
    91-2139 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 300, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 671-3715

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 27, 2022
    Dr. Russell Kelly is a great doctor. Trouble is you have to call his office for days to get them to answer the phone and they don't take messages.
    — May 27, 2022
    About Dr. Russell Kelly, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelly works at Russell S Kelly MD LLC in Ewa Beach, HI. View the full address on Dr. Kelly’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

