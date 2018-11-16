Dr. Russell Khater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Khater, MD
Overview of Dr. Russell Khater, MD
Dr. Russell Khater, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Khater works at
Dr. Khater's Office Locations
-
1
Orthodontic Care Center1106 N Larkin Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-6188
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khater?
Dr. Khater has the best bedside manner. He truly takes his time with you. He is not the doc that has the nurse “handle” the patient. Dr. Khater is the one who sits with you and talks to you about your pregnancy. He tells you what you should be and should not be doing during your pregnancy. He truly does care about you and your pregnancy. I honestly can not say enough about him. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Russell Khater, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, German
- 1306904131
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khater has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khater works at
Dr. Khater has seen patients for Pap Smear, Mastodynia and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khater speaks German.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Khater. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.