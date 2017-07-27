See All Dermatologists in Greenville, NC
Dr. Russell Kilpatrick, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Russell Kilpatrick, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Russell Kilpatrick, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.

Dr. Kilpatrick works at Physicians East in Greenville, NC with other offices in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    1850 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 413-6791
  2. 2
    Avera Mckennan Hospital and University Health Center
    1325 S Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 322-8000
  3. 3
    Avera Medical Group Dermatology
    6701 S MINNESOTA AVE, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 322-6960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Rosacea
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Rosacea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kilpatrick?

    Jul 27, 2017
    Dr. Kilpatrick is an awesome doctor, who is very caring and professional. Wendy is always very helpful and accommodating along with the others on his staff. Would recommend him to anyone in need. An excellent doctor's office in every aspect!
    John T. Worthington — Jul 27, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Russell Kilpatrick, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Russell Kilpatrick, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kilpatrick to family and friends

    Dr. Kilpatrick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kilpatrick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Russell Kilpatrick, MD.

    About Dr. Russell Kilpatrick, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568449080
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Kilpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kilpatrick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kilpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kilpatrick has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilpatrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Russell Kilpatrick, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.