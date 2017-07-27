Overview

Dr. Russell Kilpatrick, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.



Dr. Kilpatrick works at Physicians East in Greenville, NC with other offices in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.