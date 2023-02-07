See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Russell Kridel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Russell Kridel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (268)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Russell Kridel, MD

Dr. Russell Kridel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Kridel works at Facial Plastic Surgery Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kridel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Facial Plastic Surgery Associates
    6655 Travis St Ste 900, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-4757
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age Spots
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Age Spots
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Complex Revision Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Contour Alteration Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Follicular Unit Hair Transplant Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nasal Airway Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Septal Perforation Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Care Credit
    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 269 ratings
    Patient Ratings (269)
    5 Star
    (264)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kridel?

    Feb 07, 2023
    I would highly recommend Dr. Kridel to my friends, very pleased with the process and the outcome. Appreciated the surgical follow up after my facelift. I felt at ease and confident with Dr. Kridel and his staff.
    Donna R. — Feb 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Russell Kridel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Russell Kridel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kridel to family and friends

    Dr. Kridel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kridel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Russell Kridel, MD.

    About Dr. Russell Kridel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194889642
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine In Houston
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Kridel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kridel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kridel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kridel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kridel works at Facial Plastic Surgery Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kridel’s profile.

    269 patients have reviewed Dr. Kridel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kridel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kridel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kridel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Russell Kridel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.