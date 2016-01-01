Dr. Russell Langan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Langan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Langan, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Saint George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Langan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Russell Langan94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-5195
-
2
Jersey City Medical Center355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 216-3065Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (248) 551-0360Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Langan?
About Dr. Russell Langan, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063646313
Education & Certifications
- National Cancer Institute, NIH
- Georgetown University Hospital (District of Columbia)|Georgetown University Hospital - Washington D.C.
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Saint George's University School Of Medicine
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Langan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Langan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langan works at
Dr. Langan speaks Spanish.
Dr. Langan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.