Overview of Dr. Russell Lim, MD

Dr. Russell Lim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.



Dr. Lim works at UC Davis Health in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Lynwood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.