Offers telehealth
Dr. Russell Lim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.
Dr. Lim's Office Locations
-
1
Uc Davis Medical Center2230 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-3574
-
2
Project Impact Inc.2640 Industry Way, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (310) 627-4525
-
3
Apss Mental Health Services2130 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 875-0701
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I used Dr Lim several years ago when I lived in Sacramento. He is the BEST. I TRIED MY BEST TO GET HIM TO MOVE TO OKLAHOMA WITH MY FAMILY BUT HE WOULDN'T. I have yet to find another like him. He called me a time or two after my move here to check on me. That's an awesome Doctor. He is the best. Miss him alot.
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1831173970
Education & Certifications
- San Francisco Genl Hosp-UC San Francisco
- University Ca Sf School Of Med
- St Mary's Med Ctr
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- UCLA
