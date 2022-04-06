Dr. Russell Linsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Linsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Russell Linsky, MD
Dr. Russell Linsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Linsky works at
Dr. Linsky's Office Locations
-
1
Pikes Peak Cardiology A Professional Llp1400 E Boulder St Ste 700, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 365-7172
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Linsky?
I have a highly problematic cardiac history and my condition has improved markedly under Dr. Linsky's care. He is very competent as a cardiologist, listens well, and knows when he needs to make a referral. I am more healthy now than when I started seeing him two years ago, and I attribute that to his fine care.
About Dr. Russell Linsky, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1609093152
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas For Med Sciences
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linsky works at
Dr. Linsky has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Linsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.