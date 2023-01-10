See All Neurosurgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Russell Margraf, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Russell Margraf, MD

Dr. Russell Margraf, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their residency with Duke University Med Center

Dr. Margraf works at Raleigh Neurosurgical Clinic in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Margraf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Raleigh Neurosurgical Clinic
    5838 Six Forks Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 785-3400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Triangle Neurosurgery PA
    1540 Sunday Dr Ste 214, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 785-3400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wakemed Cary Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc Surgery
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc Surgery
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 10, 2023
    I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Margraf and the entire team at Raleigh Neurosurgical clinic. Everyone that we met with at the practice was incredibly helpful, kind, professional and worked hard to make sure that we had the best possible outcome for our son. If you are looking for a Neurosurgeon in Raleigh, I highly recommend Dr. Margraf and Raleigh Neurosurgical Clinic.
    Ann Janvier — Jan 10, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Russell Margraf, MD
    About Dr. Russell Margraf, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801861406
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Wesleyan University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Margraf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margraf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Margraf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Margraf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Margraf works at Raleigh Neurosurgical Clinic in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Margraf’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Margraf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margraf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margraf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margraf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

