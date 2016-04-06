Dr. Russell McKinley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell McKinley, DPM
Overview of Dr. Russell McKinley, DPM
Dr. Russell McKinley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY.
Dr. McKinley works at
Dr. McKinley's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Podiatry551 Westport Rd Ste A, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Podiatry708 Westport Rd Ste 102, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good Doctor; terrible scheduling.
About Dr. Russell McKinley, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1063410231
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKinley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKinley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McKinley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McKinley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKinley has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinley.
