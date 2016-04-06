Overview of Dr. Russell McKinley, DPM

Dr. Russell McKinley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY.



Dr. McKinley works at Baptist Health Medical Group Podiatry in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.