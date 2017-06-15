Dr. Russell Meares, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Meares, DDS
Overview
Dr. Russell Meares, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Murrells Inlet, SC.
Dr. Meares works at
Locations
Carolina Dental Center767 WACHESAW RD, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 353-0386
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Meares is a highly qualified dentist who makes you feel confident when he does any procedure. He has a way of making you feel at ease with his knowledge and great sense of humor. I have recommended Dr Meares to my friends and co workers and they have been very pleased.
About Dr. Russell Meares, DDS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meares has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meares works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Meares. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meares.
