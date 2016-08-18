Dr. Russell Metz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Metz, MD
Dr. Russell Metz, MD is a Dermatologist in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine.
Beaches Dermatology103B SOLANA RD, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Directions (904) 273-2717Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Beaches Dermatology1545 S 14Th St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Directions (904) 261-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Beaches Dermatology614 E Twincourt Trl, Saint Augustine, FL 32095 Directions (904) 808-7107Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Knowledgeable, affable, fast and totally focused on good medicine. You won't find a better doc.
About Dr. Russell Metz, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1174578348
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Metz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metz has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Metz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metz.
