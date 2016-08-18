Overview

Dr. Russell Metz, MD is a Dermatologist in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine.



Dr. Metz works at Beaches Dermatology in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL with other offices in Fernandina Beach, FL and Saint Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.