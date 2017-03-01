Dr. Russell Nelligan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Nelligan, MD
Overview of Dr. Russell Nelligan, MD
Dr. Russell Nelligan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Nelligan's Office Locations
Ut Southwestern5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-3111MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Eye Surgery Center of St Augustine1400 Us Highway 1 S, St Augustine, FL 32084 Directions (904) 829-2286
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I'm 79 years old with several health issues, including cataracts in one eye. This was affecting my daily live, reading, driving, golf. I decided to have surgery performed by Dr. Nelligan. Ten days after my sight was 20/20 (or better). Thank you so much doctor, you are a fine person and a great physician. I also want t thank and recommend the Eye Care Center of St Augustine FL, an outstanding organization. Alfredo F. Lamas St. Augustine FL alfredo.ferreiralamas@gmail.com
About Dr. Russell Nelligan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- University of Florida
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Nelligan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelligan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelligan has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelligan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelligan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelligan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelligan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelligan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.