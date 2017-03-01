Overview of Dr. Russell Nelligan, MD

Dr. Russell Nelligan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Nelligan works at UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SOUTHWESTERN MEDICAL CENTER in Dallas, TX with other offices in St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.