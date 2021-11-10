Overview of Dr. Russell Nelson, MD

Dr. Russell Nelson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson works at Nelson Spine Institute in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.