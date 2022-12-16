See All Neurosurgeons in Maywood, IL
Dr. Russell Nockels, MD

Neurosurgery
3.4 (26)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Russell Nockels, MD

Dr. Russell Nockels, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Nockels works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities, Scoliosis and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nockels' Office Locations

    Loyola University Medical Center
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 (708) 216-3208
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Deformities
Scoliosis
Myelopathy
Spine Deformities
Scoliosis
Myelopathy

Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Dec 16, 2022
    I had an ALIF performed by Dr. Nockels in 2001. It was a 7 1/2 hour surgery and I had intensive physical therapy for 6 months, yes it was painful with a long recovery, but 21 years later I still have great mobility. I walk 4 to 5 miles daily. Thank you Dr. Nockles and Erin. You have made my life and now my retirement wonderful. I now life in Asheville NC and I enjoy hiking in the mountains. I am grateful to you!
    Kathy Wienberg — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Russell Nockels, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Queens Sq
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loyola University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University Chicago
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Nockels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nockels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nockels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nockels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nockels works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. View the full address on Dr. Nockels’s profile.

    Dr. Nockels has seen patients for Spine Deformities, Scoliosis and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nockels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nockels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nockels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nockels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nockels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

