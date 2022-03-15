Dr. Russell Otto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Otto, MD
Overview of Dr. Russell Otto, MD
Dr. Russell Otto, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine - MD and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Dr. Otto's Office Locations
North Texas ENT&Allergy Center1209 Bent Oaks Ct, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 891-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- Community Care Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Could not believe the amount of time spent going through all of my issues to try and weed out what the actual cause of my sinus issues were. Unlike a lot of practices Dr. Otto and his staff take the time to really understand the patient, their medical history as well as their symptoms before recommending any treatment plan. Highly recommend this group and Dr. Otto.
About Dr. Russell Otto, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1932173051
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine - MD
- University of Missouri - Columbia B.S. Biochemistry
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Otto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otto has seen patients for Vertigo, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Otto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otto.
