Overview of Dr. Russell Otto, MD

Dr. Russell Otto, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine - MD and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Otto works at North Texas ENT&Allergy Center in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.