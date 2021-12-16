Overview of Dr. Russell Pendleton, DPM

Dr. Russell Pendleton, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Pendleton works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Associates in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Lake Worth, TX and Willow Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.