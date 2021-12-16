Dr. Russell Pendleton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pendleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Pendleton, DPM
Overview of Dr. Russell Pendleton, DPM
Dr. Russell Pendleton, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Pendleton's Office Locations
Advanced Foot and Ankle Associates6312 Azle Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76135 Directions (817) 238-8400
Lake Worth6076 Azle Ave Ste 200, Lake Worth, TX 76135 Directions (817) 238-8400
Consultants in Cardiology101 Crown Pointe Blvd Ste 340, Willow Park, TX 76087 Directions (817) 400-2004
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Very efficient office staff....Dr. Pendleton was very knowledgeable about my particular problem and corrected it with a minimum of discomfort. Pleasant experience all around.
About Dr. Russell Pendleton, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Houston Podiatric Medicine and Surgical Residency
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
