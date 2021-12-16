See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Russell Pendleton, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.4 (30)
Map Pin Small Fort Worth, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Russell Pendleton, DPM

Dr. Russell Pendleton, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Pendleton works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Associates in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Lake Worth, TX and Willow Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pendleton's Office Locations

    Advanced Foot and Ankle Associates
    6312 Azle Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 238-8400
    Lake Worth
    6076 Azle Ave Ste 200, Lake Worth, TX 76135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 238-8400
    Consultants in Cardiology
    101 Crown Pointe Blvd Ste 340, Willow Park, TX 76087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 400-2004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 16, 2021
    Very efficient office staff....Dr. Pendleton was very knowledgeable about my particular problem and corrected it with a minimum of discomfort. Pleasant experience all around.
    Henry Roberts — Dec 16, 2021
    About Dr. Russell Pendleton, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1932356789
    Education & Certifications

    • West Houston Podiatric Medicine and Surgical Residency
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Pendleton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pendleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pendleton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pendleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Pendleton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pendleton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pendleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pendleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

