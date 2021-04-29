See All Allergists & Immunologists in Beaumont, TX
Dr. Russell Perry, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Russell Perry, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.

Dr. Perry works at William A Fawcett IV MD in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fawcett Iv William A MD
    2965 Harrison St Ste 315, Beaumont, TX 77702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 892-7090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Pollen Allergy

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 29, 2021
    Absolutely wonderful - 10 out of 10. Most of the staff was very friendly and efficient, so no problem there. Dr. Perry listened, seemed to be interested, answered all my questions, and I finally have answers to my problem (after THREE urgent care visits). I would highly recommend him as an ENT.
    Kathy Haskins — Apr 29, 2021
    About Dr. Russell Perry, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Mercy Hospital
    • University Of Mississippi Med Center
    Residency
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • Texas A&M University
    • Allergy & Immunology
