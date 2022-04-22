Overview of Dr. Russell Petrie, MD

Dr. Russell Petrie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.



Dr. Petrie works at Newport Orthopedic Institute in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.