Overview

Dr. Russell Porter, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Porter works at South Nassau Family Medicine in Oceanside, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling, Chest Wall Pain Syndrome and Immunization Administration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.