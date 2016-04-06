Overview of Dr. Russell Postier, MD

Dr. Russell Postier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Postier works at OU Physicians Internal Medical in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.