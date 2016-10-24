Overview of Dr. Russell Read, MD

Dr. Russell Read, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.



Dr. Read works at UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA BIRMINGHAM OPHTHALMOLOGY SERVICES FOUNDATION in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.