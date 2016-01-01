Dr. Rodewald has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell Rodewald, MD
Overview of Dr. Russell Rodewald, MD
Dr. Russell Rodewald, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Rodewald's Office Locations
- 1 126A E 87TH ST, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 879-2268
Russell A Rodewald MD48 E 66th St Apt 1F, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 879-2268
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Russell Rodewald, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1205984937
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodewald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodewald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodewald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodewald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodewald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.