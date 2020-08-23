Dr. Russell Rosenblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Rosenblatt, MD
Dr. Russell Rosenblatt, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Brooklyn Heights186 Joralemon St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions
Newyork-presbyterian David H. Koch Center1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr rosenblatt was wonderful from bedside manner.To knowledge and listening and understanding I would highly recommend him to any one James garcia
About Dr. Russell Rosenblatt, MD
- Hepatology
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Dr. Rosenblatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
