Dr. Russell Rowan, DPM
Overview of Dr. Russell Rowan, DPM
Dr. Russell Rowan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Rowan's Office Locations
Tallahassee Podiatry Associates, PA1866 Buford Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 878-6998Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Capital Healthplan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love love Dr Rowan he treated both me and my mom he is absolutely the best and the only one until he retired I will see.
About Dr. Russell Rowan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1578526612
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowan has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Hammer Toe Repair and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowan.
