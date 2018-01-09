See All Orthodontists in Hoboken, NJ
Dr. Russell Sandman, DMD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.8 (446)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Russell Sandman, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Hoboken, NJ. 

Dr. Sandman works at Hoboken Orthodontics in Hoboken, NJ with other offices in Closter, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hoboken Orthodontics
    928 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 584-0453
  2. 2
    Bergen Orthodontics
    500 Piermont Rd Ste 201, Closter, NJ 07624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 584-0350
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 1:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 446 ratings
    Patient Ratings (446)
    5 Star
    (399)
    4 Star
    (24)
    3 Star
    (12)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 09, 2018
    Dr. Sandman and his team are the absolute best. They provide exquisite care and produce amazing results all while being friendly and kind! I do not have enough good things to say about my experience here.
    — Jan 09, 2018
    Dr. Russell Sandman, DMD
    About Dr. Russell Sandman, DMD

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023154341
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Binghamton University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Sandman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sandman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    446 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

