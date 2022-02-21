Overview of Dr. Russell Sassani, MD

Dr. Russell Sassani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Sassani works at Take Shape Plastic Surgery in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.