Dr. Russell Sassani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Russell Sassani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Take Shape Plastic Surgery4161 NW 5th St Ste 100, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 585-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
The results where amazing, treatment over the top, nurse Kim is an angel, Dr. Sassani very profesional and easy to access in recovery period. I had Top Surgery on November 11,2021. Didn’t have any complications and I’m in love with my chest. Thanks Mel, for making us laugh.
About Dr. Russell Sassani, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194788026
Education & Certifications
- Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship - Plastic Surgery Associates of Miami
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital of the Unversity of Pennsylvania
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers University College of Pharmacy
