Dr. Russell Schilder, MD
Dr. Russell Schilder, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 320A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Dept of Medical Oncology3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- Temple University Hospital
- University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Schilder accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schilder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schilder has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schilder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schilder speaks Chinese.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Schilder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schilder.
