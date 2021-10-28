Dr. Russell Skinner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Skinner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Russell Skinner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
Dr. Skinner works at
Locations
-
1
Family Health and Wellness of Plano5148 Village Creek Dr Ste 300, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 382-9992
-
2
Family Health and Wellness of Plano5072 W Plano Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 661-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skinner?
Dr Skinner was thorough with me and he took his time to explain things to me. He's not one of these doctors that just tries to hurry up and rush you out.
About Dr. Russell Skinner, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881698538
Education & Certifications
- Ttu Hsc Fam Med
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Abilene Christian University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skinner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skinner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skinner works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Skinner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skinner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.