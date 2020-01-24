Dr. Russell Snow, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Snow, DO
Overview of Dr. Russell Snow, DO
Dr. Russell Snow, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and Valor Health.
Dr. Snow works at
Dr. Snow's Office Locations
Snow Ear-Nose-Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery119 W Logan St Ste A, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 448-7318
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Valor Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Snow?
What an wonderful experience! He's extremely knowledgeable and thorough! I've never felt rushed and always felt that he listened and helped resolve my questions. I've known others that have had surgical procedures as well. Everyone I know has had an outstanding result!
About Dr. Russell Snow, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Indonesian
- 1104932839
Education & Certifications
- McLaren Oakland Hospital (Formerly Known As - POH Medical Center)|Otolaryngology - Oro-Facial Plastic Surgery Pontia
- University of Health Sciences
- Facial Plastic Surgery and Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snow works at
Dr. Snow has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Snow speaks Indonesian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Snow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.