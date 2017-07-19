Overview of Dr. Russell Stanley, DPM

Dr. Russell Stanley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Stanley works at San Antonio Podiatry Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.