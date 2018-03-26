Overview

Dr. Russell Stokes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of California at Los Angeles and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Stokes works at Pinehurst Surgical Clinic in Pinehurst, NC with other offices in Southern Pines, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.