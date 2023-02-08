Dr. Russell Stuermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stuermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Stuermann, MD
Overview of Dr. Russell Stuermann, MD
Dr. Russell Stuermann, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Stuermann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stuermann's Office Locations
-
1
WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Pierremont1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
-
2
WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Bossier City2449 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stuermann?
Dr. Stuermann is awesome! You couldn’t find a more informative Dr. He cares a great deal about his patients and really listens! I love and respect him very much!
About Dr. Russell Stuermann, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1306027438
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stuermann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuermann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stuermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stuermann works at
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuermann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuermann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stuermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stuermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.