Overview of Dr. Russell Swann, MD

Dr. Russell Swann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.



Dr. Swann works at Brazos Eye Surgery Of Texas in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Foreign Body Removal from Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.