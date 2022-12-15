Overview of Dr. Russell Szmulewitz, MD

Dr. Russell Szmulewitz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Szmulewitz works at Univ. of Chicago in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Prostate Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.