Dr. Russell Szmulewitz, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Russell Szmulewitz, MD

Dr. Russell Szmulewitz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.

Dr. Szmulewitz works at Univ. of Chicago in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Prostate Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Szmulewitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. of Chicago
    5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 702-7609
  2. 2
    University of Chicago Hospitals
    5758 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 702-7609
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Prostate Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Excellent and highly knowledgeable Doctor
    Yakov Tolpin — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Russell Szmulewitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1508029703
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Szmulewitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szmulewitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Szmulewitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Szmulewitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Szmulewitz works at Univ. of Chicago in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Szmulewitz’s profile.

    Dr. Szmulewitz has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Prostate Cancer and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szmulewitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Szmulewitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szmulewitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szmulewitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szmulewitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

