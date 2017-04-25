See All Urologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Russell Tackett, MD

Urology
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Russell Tackett, MD

Dr. Russell Tackett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Research Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Tackett works at Tackett, Russell E, M.d. in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tackett's Office Locations

    Tackett, Russell E, M.d.
    2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 440, Kansas City, MO 64132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 361-0277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Belton Regional Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 25, 2017
    Dr. Tackett is an outstanding physician who came personally recommended by my family physician. He was my urologist for many years. Unfortunately, he retired a few months ago, and he will be missed..
    David E. Hellwege in Overland Park, KS — Apr 25, 2017
    About Dr. Russell Tackett, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell Tackett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tackett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tackett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tackett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tackett works at Tackett, Russell E, M.d. in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Tackett’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tackett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tackett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tackett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tackett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

