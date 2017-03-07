Overview of Dr. Russell Tom, MD

Dr. Russell Tom, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. Tom works at Aiea Internal Medicine Services LLC in Aiea, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.